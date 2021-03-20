USDJ 1-Day Volume Tops $14.46 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.32 or 0.00455108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00688289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

