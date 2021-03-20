USDX 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005845 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 126.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

