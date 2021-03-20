USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.68 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 58.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 131.1% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $168.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,323.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.44 or 0.00926633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.44 or 0.00353955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00032400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012310 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

