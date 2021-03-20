USDx stablecoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,816.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.00 or 0.00930001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.00355929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00032706 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012027 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.