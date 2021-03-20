Validity Hits Market Capitalization of $10.98 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Validity has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00004416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $379,044.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00458099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00696831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,261,567 coins and its circulating supply is 4,239,412 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

