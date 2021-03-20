VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.85% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $37,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

