VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $233.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.53. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

