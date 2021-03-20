Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

