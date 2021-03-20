Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $24,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000.

VFH stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

