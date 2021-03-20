Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $24,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 226.4% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,998,000 after purchasing an additional 430,344 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,878,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,212 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $88.61 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

