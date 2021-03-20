Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $38,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 124,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.40.

