Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,684 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $21,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 124,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $138.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $140.91.

