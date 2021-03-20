Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $90,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

