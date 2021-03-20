Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,675,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,683,000 after buying an additional 220,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

