VeChain Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. VeChain has a market cap of $5.87 billion and $1.27 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

