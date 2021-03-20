Veil (VEIL) Tops One Day Volume of $6,983.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $6,983.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,278.90 or 0.99852069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00037358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.03 or 0.00392535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00281160 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.70 or 0.00720434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

