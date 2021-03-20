Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.75 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Velas token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 82% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $218.92 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001339 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

