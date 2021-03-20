Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

VNTR stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $500.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

