Venus Tops One Day Volume of $36.61 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Venus has a total market cap of $395.09 million and $36.61 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $43.87 or 0.00074443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,927.33 or 0.99994057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00037076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,005,885 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

