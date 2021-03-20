Verasity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.27 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $71.22 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 113.2% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00151241 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001791 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

