Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OEZVY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

