VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $3,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.74.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,784 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.