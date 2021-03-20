Veritaseum (VERI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,836.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $19.21 or 0.00032815 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and approximately $40,836.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00652582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024739 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035525 BTC.

VERI is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

