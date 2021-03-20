Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.09 Million

Brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce $92.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.10 million to $96.40 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $116.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $433.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.90 million to $480.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $504.39 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $571.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $507,450. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $125,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 1.45.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

