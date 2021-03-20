Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $38.72 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $38.72 million and approximately $498,955.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,166.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.30 or 0.03125589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.74 or 0.00346042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.90 or 0.00929406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00389518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00365244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00264837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,221,072 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.