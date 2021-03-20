Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $199.52 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

