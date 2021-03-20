VerusCoin Hits One Day Volume of $12,775.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $46.84 million and approximately $12,775.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00454708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00060787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00692801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,298,881 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

