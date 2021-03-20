Vesper Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $48.66 or 0.00083623 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $94.74 million and $26.93 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vesper has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.00452424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00063633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00141464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00665819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,769 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.