ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Loop Capital downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $97.35 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

