ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Decreased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,137,585 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.76% of ViacomCBS worth $175,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.96.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,518,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,303,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

