Vid (VI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Vid has a market cap of $2.09 million and $218,527.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vid has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vid coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00637405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024625 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Vid

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,743,488 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

