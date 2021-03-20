VIG Reaches One Day Volume of $16,824.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, VIG has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $2.52 million and $16,824.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,809,083 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

