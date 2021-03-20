Vipstar Coin (VIPS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

