Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,586,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 18,145.0% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

