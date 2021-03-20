Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465,768 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 2.23% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. 135,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

