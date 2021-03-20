VNT Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $183,316.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $183,316.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00051891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00661337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024551 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034467 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

