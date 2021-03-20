Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $485,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,649 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

NYSE SMAR opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

