Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

CVLT opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.23, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

