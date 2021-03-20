Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.24% of Invesco Cleantech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of PZD stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

