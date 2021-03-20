Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 784.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on U shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of U opened at $100.53 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

