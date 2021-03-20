Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,493 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $386.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $222.76 and a 52-week high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.