Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,123 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

