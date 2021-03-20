Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $60.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

