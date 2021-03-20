Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,000 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,460,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after buying an additional 290,761 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 324,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 224,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,618,341 shares of company stock worth $172,799,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of DNLI opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

