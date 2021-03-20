Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 215,731 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after purchasing an additional 560,126 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 225,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

