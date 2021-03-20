Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 36,446 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,470,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,334 shares of company stock worth $10,195,068. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

