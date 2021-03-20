Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.02 Million in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.13% of ViewRay as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ViewRay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter worth $176,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $712.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

