Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.10 Million in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 123,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,654. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INO opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

