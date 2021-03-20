Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.12 Million in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

