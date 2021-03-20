Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.40 Million in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,517 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

